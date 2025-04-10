Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition Of Woodruff Sawyer
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of San Francisco, California-based Woodruff Sawyer.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager
630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]
