In a significant move recognizing the ongoing democratic movements in Bangladesh, U.S. Congressman Darren Soto met with Bangladeshi activist and community leader Zahid F Sarder Saddi shortly after taking his oath of office for his fifth term in the House of Representatives. Saddi commended Congressman Soto for his steadfast leadership and consistent support of the Bangladeshi-American community in Florida's 9th District.







Rep. Soto reciprocated the appreciation, commending Saddi for his dedicated advocacy and instrumental role in conveying the interests and needs of the Bangladeshi people both overseas and within the United States. The Congressman acknowledged the critical influence of Bangladesh's 'Gen Z revolution' in challenging Sheikh Hasina's authoritarian regime and underscored the vital role democracy plays in shaping the future of the nation.

During a detailed discussion in his Congressional office with Saddi, Rep. Soto extended an invitation to the student leaders of the July-August movement in Bangladesh. These student leaders played a crucial role in the political upheaval that led to the fall of the Hasina government and her subsequent flight to India. As a gesture of global solidarity and recognition, Rep. Soto is extending an invitation to these young leaders to visit the U.S. Congress, where they will receive a Congressional Proclamation acknowledging their contributions to democracy.







Bangladeshi Americans have expressed profound gratitude to Congressman Soto for his steadfast commitment to empowering a peaceful and democratic future for Bangladesh. Over the past decade, Rep. Soto has built a strong reputation for advocating on behalf of Bangladesh, and his support during this transitional period is seen as vital in reinstating democratic governance in the country.

In a tweet following the meeting, Congressman Soto conveyed his appreciation to Zahid F Sarder Saddi for the visit and for providing crucial updates on the democratic transition in Bangladesh. He reiterated America's support for the restoration of democracy in the South Asian nation, emphasizing the importance of upholding human rights and governance principles.







For nearly three decades, Zahid F Sarder Saddi has been a dedicated advocate for the Bangladeshi community, both in the United States and abroad. As a respected foreign affairs advisor, he has worked tirelessly to ensure that the voices of Bangladeshi-Americans and those living in Bangladesh are heard in the halls of U.S. Congress. Having previously served as the Foreign Advisor to former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Saddi continues to provide critical geopolitical insights on the Indo-Pacific region. His collaboration with U.S. policymakers remains instrumental in promoting global democracy and human rights.

The invitation extended by Congressman Darren Soto marks a historic moment in recognizing the struggles of the Bangladeshi people and their fight for democratic restoration. As the world watches, the efforts of student leaders and advocates like Saddi underscore the ongoing movement toward greater political freedom and justice in Bangladesh.

About -Zahid F Sarder Saddi



Zahid F Sarder Saddi is a prominent Bangladeshi politician, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He served as a Foreign Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Hon' Begum Khaleda Zia. He was also appointed as a Special Envoy to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP. Zahid F Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world. He has been involved in the Bangladeshi American Society for over 25 years and works to carry the voice of Bangladeshi Americans to lawmakers. Zahid F Sarder Saddi has received numerous accolades, including a humanitarian award for his impactful work.

To learn more about Zahid F Sarder Saddi, please visit

