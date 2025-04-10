STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AND FONTAINEBLEAU DEVELOPMENT DEBUT 1 HOMES JUPITER ISLAND, THE PINNACLE OF LUXURY OCEANFRONT LIVING IN SOUTHEAST FLORIDA

Fontainebleau Development Logo and Starwood Capital Group Logo

Globally acclaimed developers bringing 26 oceanfront estate residences to life with world-class amenities, masterfully curated fixtures, and choice of interior design packages

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group , a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, and Fontainebleau Development , a premier real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments within the hospitality, retail, residential, and commercial sectors, are raising the bar for South Florida luxury living with the development of 1 Homes Jupiter Island . 1 Homes Jupiter Island consists of 26 oceanfront estate residences – from three to four bedrooms – ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet. Groundwork foundation has commenced in preparation of going vertical at the 1 Homes Jupiter Island site.

Created in partnership with a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital and Starwood Hotels & Resorts, a sustainable hotel brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, and designed by Miami's award-winning Swedroe Architecture and Fanny Haim & Associates , 1 Homes Jupiter Island is now selling in a pristine oceanfront location in Jupiter, just 30 minutes from Palm Beach. Residences will be furniture-ready with a masterfully curated selection of fine fixtures and finishes.

"This is a groundbreaking opportunity. Our first 1 branded residential project without a 1 Hotel but with the personalized touches of our acclaimed hotel brand. We approached 1 Homes Jupiter Island with a simple thought: the world is beautiful, and it's our responsibility to celebrate and to preserve it," says Starwood Capital Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Barry Sternlicht . "This philosophy guides every aspect of our work.

"From the thoughtful design to the interconnection with the stunning nature around it, this development embodies our commitment to creating spaces that honor both luxury and sustainability. Partnering with Fontainebleau Development, a leader with an unparalleled track record of creating iconic luxury condominium homes, ensures that our shared vision will be brought to life with expertise and precision."

Designed to capture the beauty of the region's indoor and outdoor lifestyle, 1 Homes Jupiter Island residences feature expansive terraces, sweeping ocean and intracoastal views, and amenities – brought to life by two of the most respected developers in the industry, with a shared vision and expertise that raises the standard for luxury living.

"This partnership brings together decades of expertise, industry leadership, and a shared commitment to excellence," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer . "We are honored to partner with Starwood Capital in this landmark achievement to make their first foray into oceanfront residential development.

"It is a privilege to collaborate with such an esteemed team to bring 1 Homes Jupiter Island to life. Together, we are creating a destination that honors the natural beauty and exclusivity of this region, and setting a new standard for luxury living in South Florida."

1 Homes Jupiter Island residences feature custom kitchens with a rich palette of sophisticated materials and lustrous finishes hand-selected European and American stones, and complemented by modern luxuries such as energy-efficient premium appliances and state-of-the-art home automation. The three penthouses and two beach residences – the pinnacle of oceanfront luxury – are the ideal blend of nature, luxury, and seamless design. Each penthouse features a private rooftop terrace with a summer kitchen and hydrotherapy spa, while the beach residences boast oversized terraces with private pools, perfect for entertaining. With smart home technology, extended ceilings, and refined finishes, every space is designed for effortless comfort and a distinct coastal lifestyle.

"Much like our prestigious SeaGlass residences on Jupiter Island, 1 Homes Jupiter Island has been created with meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful design, including exquisite natural materials and finishes, each home has been crafted to surpass every expectation," adds Fontainebleau Development President of Residential Jim Cohen . "From the airy, light-filled interiors to the contemporary comforts throughout, these residences offer an unmatched level of sophistication.

"This is the rarest opportunity to enjoy oceanfront living, as development on Jupiter Island's sand is very limited. Our vision for 1 Homes Jupiter Island is fully aligned with those looking for exclusivity and luxury in a secluded setting. We are proud to bring the community to Jupiter Island, in one of the most private areas with unprecedented natural beauty."

Located at 300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL 33469, 1 Homes Jupiter Island will offer residents a secluded and carefree atmosphere, with a luxury beachfront swimming pool, private cabanas, summer kitchens, and state-of-the-art wellness enhancements, promising unique and unforgettable ocean experiences.

For more information about 1 Homes Jupiter Island, visit 1homesjupiterisland , call (561) 935-9010, or e-mail [email protected] .

