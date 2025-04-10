CENTENE SUBSIDIARY SILVERSUMMIT HEALTHPLAN AWARDED NEVADA MEDICAID CONTRACT

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that its Nevada subsidiary, SilverSummit Healthplan, Inc. (SilverSummit), has been selected by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to provide services for its Medicaid managed care program. For the first time the program will include expansion of Medicaid Managed Care into rural and frontier service areas, communities that were previously fee-for-service. Subject to state approval, the five-year contract is expected to begin January 1, 2026, with a possible two-year extension.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to help expand access to affordable, quality healthcare in Nevada, and we're looking forward to building upon our existing provider and community partnerships in the state to deliver local solutions to Medicaid members," said Chief Executive Officer of Centene, Sarah London. "It's an honor to be entrusted with this important work that is consistent with our mission to transform the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time."

SilverSummit Healthplan has served Nevada Medicaid members since 2017 and currently serves over 100,000 members. Starting January 1, 2026, SilverSummit will continue to serve Medicaid members providing managed care services including primary care, telehealth, pharmacy, maternal and behavioral health, while expanding provider networks and empowering local care organizations to reach Nevadans in rural and frontier counties.

"Since being awarded the Nevada Medicaid contract in 2017, SilverSummit has worked diligently to meet our mission of helping our Nevadan members live healthier lives," said SilverSummit Healthplan President and CEO, Eric Schmacker. "Reaching urban, rural and frontier residents requires thoughtful, comprehensive healthcare solutions, and we are honored to be selected to continue our commitment to the State, our community partners and especially our members."

Ambetter from SilverSummit HealthPlan, SilverSummit's marketplace offering, was also one of three bidders selected by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services for its marketplace public option, the Battle Born State Plan (BBSP). Effective January 1, 2026, the five-year contract includes a potential two-year extension and is expected to cover 16,000 individuals in the first year.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation , a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) is a managed care plan that provides Medicaid and marketplace health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit .

