Mosaic Exits Lithium Exploration, Completes Acquisition Of Amanda Property And Announces Private Placement
|Hole
|Grade g/t Au
|Thickness (m)
|Showing
|AC-97-31
|2.42 g/t Au
|4 m
|Arianne
|and
|5.44 g/t Au
|7 m
|Arianne
|including
|12.11 g/t Au
|3 m
|AC-02-01
|1.15 g/t Au
|18 m
|Arianne
|AC-02-05
|0.52 g/t Au
|11.37 m
|Rock'n Hammer
|including
|1.36 g/t Au
|2 m
|Trenches
|Grade g/t Au
|Thickness (m)
|Showing
|TR-97-01
|0.6 g/t Au
|more than 8.3 m
|Arianne
|and
|1.07 g/t Au
|7 m
|Arianne
|TR-97-03
|1.35g/t Au
|11 m
|Ti Beu
|including
|5.2 g/t Au
|2 m
|TR-97-04b
|1.69 g/t Au
|13.8 m
|Kog
|and
|5.17 g/t Au
|2.9 m
|Kog
|and
|8.34 g/t Au
|1.6 m
|Kog
Several other areas of the property are of interest for the discovery of gold mineralization. An area located beneath Lake Beryl meets several criteria favorable to the presence of gold mineralization. In the eastern sector, the presence of the late-tectonic Beryl-Sud pluton also provides a favorable context for mineralization associated with intrusions. This unit was never observed in outcrops during the 2020 drilling campaign, but the presence of gold-bearing pegmatites near this intrusion supports this model.
Private Placement
The Company also announces a private placement to settle Bona Fide operational debts. A total of 3,162,682 common shares of the Company will be issued at a price of $0.035 per share to four (4) arm's-length creditors for an aggregate amount of $110,693.87.
The offering is subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
The scientific and technical information of Mosaic Minerals Corporation included in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration of Mosaic Minerals and qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 respecting information concerning mining projects (“Regulation 43-101”).
About Mosaic Minerals Corporation
Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of Nickel and Gold in the province of Quebec.
This release contains certain“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“projects”,“potential”,“scheduled”,“forecast”,“budget” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based includes, among others, that the conditions to closing of the Arrangement will be satisfied and that the Arrangement will be completed on the terms set out in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein include, without limitation: that the remaining conditions to the Arrangement will not be satisfied; that the business prospects and opportunities of the Company will not proceed as anticipated; changes in the global prices for gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business. Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY US NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE TITLES DESCRIBED HEREIN.CONTACT: Source: M. Jonathan Hamel President & CEO ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment