Evolent To Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 8, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH ), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call found on Evolent's investor relations website, .

Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the "Evolent call" 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent's investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Additionally, Evolent announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Evolent's investor relations website. Presentation webcast times will be posted on the website as they become available.



Needham 20th Annual Technology, Media and Consumer Conference to be held virtually on May 12, 2025.

RBC Global Health Care Conference at Intercontinental Barclay in New York, New York on May 21, 2025.

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference at the Lowes Hotel in Chicago, Illinois on June 3, 2025. The Citizens JMP Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on June 17, 2025.

About Evolent



Evolent (NYSE: EVH ) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting .

