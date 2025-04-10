TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI ) announced today that it will release first quarter 2025 results after the closing of the market on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. On April 30, 2025, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-800-836-8184. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast . The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-888-660-6345 conference number 17932#, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company focused on developing environmentally conscious services and solutions that help make people's lives better. With operations on six continents, the Company's portfolio consists of Energy Services, Industrial Chemicals, and Critical Minerals. In addition to providing products and services to the oil and gas industry and calcium chloride for diverse applications, TETRA is expanding into the low-carbon energy market with chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure, helping to meet the demand for sustainable energy in the twenty-first century. Visit the Company's website at for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

