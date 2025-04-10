I-CAR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO, KYLE THOMPSON AS JOHN VAN ALSTYNE RETIRES AFTER 15 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since joining I-CAR in December 2010, Van Alstyne has been instrumental in shaping the organization's relevance, growth, vision, and success. Under his leadership, I-CAR expanded and reshaped its product and service offerings, achieved financial stability, and made a lasting impact on the collision repair industry.

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead I-CAR over the past 15 years, and I'm deeply proud of the work we've accomplished as a team on behalf of the industry," said Van Alstyne. "As an industry we are more broadly performing complete, safe and quality repairs and more connected because of the dedication of our team and the support of our partners. I have full confidence in Kyle's leadership and the future of I-CAR under his guidance."

During Van Alstyne's tenure, I-CAR reinvested over $57.9 million into initiatives to better serve the industry. He also led significant growth in I-CAR Gold Class shops, nearly quadrupling the number of credentialed shops to over 10,000 by the end of 2024. He's also leaving I-CAR as an operationally excellent employer of choice, well positioned to successfully serve the industry into the future. These accomplishments have created value for industry stakeholders and played a key role in ensuring the safety of the driving public.

Kyle Thompson, who served on I-CAR's Board of Directors for nine years and assumed the chairmanship in 2020, is no stranger to the organization. Under Kyle as board chair, I-CAR earned accreditation from the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), the only such accredited organization in the collision repair industry. He also championed the opening of the Chicago Technical Center and launch of I-CAR's Talent Programming Initiative, both of which are and will significantly benefit the industry.

"John's leadership has been transformative for I-CAR, and we are incredibly grateful for his tireless efforts in shaping the organization into what it is today," said Goforth. "As we transition to a new era with Kyle as CEO, we are confident in his ability to continue building on the solid foundation John has laid. Kyle's deep industry experience and commitment to I-CAR's vision and mission make him the ideal person to lead the organization forward."

Thompson's longstanding commitment to I-CAR was recognized when he was awarded the organization's prestigious Founder's Award in 2023. The Founder's Award honors individuals for their unwavering commitment to upholding and advancing I-CAR's vision and mission. With a distinguished 31-year career in the collision repair industry, with both insurers and collision repair facilities, he is uniquely qualified to lead I-CAR into its next chapter.

"I am both honored and excited to step into the CEO role at I-CAR," said Kyle. "John has left an extraordinary legacy, and I'm committed to continuing the important work he leaves behind. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated team, industry partners, and stakeholders to ensure that I-CAR remains a trusted leader in advancing consumer safety, technical education and related services, and serving our industry with excellence."

About Kyle Thompson

Kyle G. Thompson holds an MBA from the University of the Incarnate Word. With a 31-year career in the collision repair industry, with both insurers and collision repair facilities, and as a prior I-CAR Board Member and Board Chair, Thompson brings valuable leadership experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the sector. His passion for the industry's advancement and his strategic vision will be key assets as he assumes the CEO & President role at I-CAR.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit

SOURCE I-CAR