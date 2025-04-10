The Cigna Group And Earvin Magic Johnson Team Up To Help Boys & Girls Club Kids Impacted By Southern California Wildfires

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The local Pasadena, Calif. community, as well as other areas, experienced devastating losses due to the fires. In all, 75 families from the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena lost their homes, along with five local schools, including Odyssey Charter School, where Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena had a Clubhouse and afterschool program. The carnival aimed to provide a day of much-needed relief for kids and their families whose lives have been uprooted by the disaster.

"In the aftermath of the fires, many local children remain without access to vital resources and are facing increased mental health challenges such as anxiety, fear and grief," said David M. Cordani, chairman and CEO of The Cigna Group. "The Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena is a pillar of support in this community, and we are honored that our long-term partner, Mr. Johnson, brought some much-needed joy and spread his special gift of positivity and inspiration to the kids and staff."

"I'm so happy that we were able to provide a much-needed day of fun to local Altadena and Pasadena children, as well as others in surrounding communities. It's so important for us to come together and support these families whose lives have been changed forever," Mr. Johnson said. "I was fortunate to spend the day with so many of these special families, provide some encouragement and much-needed items – and most importantly – show that we're here for them. Thank you to the Pasadena Boys & Girls Club for serving these communities at a time they need it most."

Volunteers from The Cigna Group joined Mr. Cordani and Mr. Johnson to host the carnival at the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena Slavik Clubhouse. Highlights of the event included:



Food Truck Lunch: Kids enjoyed a delicious lunch from local food trucks.

Outdoor Activities: The carnival kicked off with outdoor games and activities, providing a fun and engaging environment for the children.

Carnival Stations: Kids rotated through various stations, including pop-a-shot, carnival games, and snack stations. Gifts: Each family received Ralph's gift cards, along with LA Lakers and Dodgers items, and mental health packs from The Cigna Group.

"We are grateful for the support from The Cigna Group and Mr. Johnson," said Lisa Cavelier, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena. "They are showing up for us when our community needs them the most."

In January, The Cigna Group Foundation donated $150,000 to support local wildfire relief efforts and this week, The Cigna Group donated an additional $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena. Since 2024, The Cigna Group Foundation has donated $250,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth mental health programming.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI ) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 186 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.

About The Cigna Group Foundation

The Cigna Group Foundation is a private foundation funded by contributions from The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI ) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group Foundation aims to support, collaborate, and convene with nonprofit organizations addressing society's greatest health challenges. In addition to increasing access to programs and care in geographies demonstrating significant need, the Foundation responds with humanitarian aid relief during critical times and strengthens colleagues' support of causes through matching donations and volunteer rewards. To learn more, visit .

