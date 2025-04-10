Result Of Voting For Directors At Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For ( Aggregate )
|%
| Vote Against
( Aggregate )
|%
|Christopher D. Hodgson
|1,531,315,342
|98.36
|25,488,933
|1.64
|Sharmila Karve
|1,550,826,983
|99.62
|5,977,302
|0.38
|Hon. Jason Kenney
|1,551,502,364
|99.66
|5,301,912
|0.34
|Sumit Maheshwari
|1,555,610,237
|99.92
|1,194,039
|0.08
|R. William McFarland
|1,550,423,622
|99.59
|6,380,653
|0.41
|Satish Rai
|1,556,642,999
|99.99
|161,277
|0.01
|Chandran Ratnaswami
|1,555,382,313
|99.91
|1,421,963
|0.09
|Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
|1,555,637,229
|99.93
|1,167,047
|0.07
|Lauren C. Templeton
|1,553,109,258
|99.76
|3,695,018
|0.24
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|1,556,623,312
|99.99
|180,964
|0.01
|V. Prem Watsa
|1,555,344,955
|99.91
|1,459,321
|0.09
About Fairfax India
Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.
|For further information, contact:
|John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
|(416) 367-4755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment