Dolce Magazine Unveils Its Latest Issue With Barry Skolnick On The Cover

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Magazine is thrilled to announce the release of its Spring 2025 issue, featuring Barry Skolnick, a renowned figure in the realms of art, automobiles and philanthropy. The new issue, Vol. 29, Issue 1, is now available, showcasing a blend of luxury and cultural sophistication.Skolnick graces the cover with his dynamic presence, reflecting his passion for exquisite automobiles and notable art collections. Known for his generous philanthropic efforts, Skolnick's story is a compelling feature that encapsulates the spirit of success and the influence of integrity in the art and automotive sectors. This issue delves into his unique collection, including some of the world's most exotic and fastest cars, and his impactful art pieces that resonate globally. As part of this cover story, an exclusive mini-documentary, Barry Skolnick: All Things Fast and Fine, is now available to watch on Dolce Magazine's YouTube channel and at dolcemag.Fernando Zerillo, Co-Founder and Creative Director, shared his reflections on the collaboration:“Interviewing Barry for this issue brought significant insights into the passion and vision that drive his success. His commitment to excellence and the community is profoundly inspiring, and I'm deeply grateful to our team for their outstanding work in bringing this vision to life.”This edition of Dolce Magazine also spotlights a diverse array of topics, including luxury travel, high-end real estate and the latest trends in design. Readers will find inspiration in stories of individuals and teams who strive beyond the ordinary to create extraordinary experiences and innovations.“We are proud to present an issue that not only highlights individual achievement and luxury lifestyle but also celebrates the broader impacts of philanthropy and artistic expression,” said Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Dolce Magazine.“From Barry Skolnick's inspiring journey to stories like Team Seneca Navy's bold transatlantic challenge and Walter Schneider's recognition with the Order of Canada, this issue is filled with meaningful narratives that reflect courage, purpose and heart.”Available in both print and digital formats, Dolce Magazine continues to offer its readers content that is both engaging and enlightening, designed to enrich the lives of those who aspire to a world of luxury and distinction. DOLCE is also available in beautifully bound hardcover coffee table editions, offering a collectible format designed to complement refined spaces and interiors.Through its partnership with PressReader, Dolce Magazine is accessible to a global audience via mobile devices - anytime, anywhere - at premier hotels, such as Four Seasons, Fairmont and Marriott; aboard premium cruise lines, including Seabourn and MSC Cruises; and within world-class institutions, such as Yale University, the Library of Congress, MIT Libraries, the New York Public Library, the Los Angeles Public Library and the Toronto Public Library.About Dolce MagazineFounded in 1996 by the brother-sister duo Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, Dolce Magazine is an award-winning luxury lifestyle publication that epitomizes the art of living well. With a global circulation of approximately one million, Dolce Magazine is one of the world's leading luxury lifestyle publications and serves as the foundation of Dolce Media Group. Renowned for its quality content and exquisite visual storytelling, Dolce Magazine offers its discerning readers a curated selection of features on fashion, travel, design, gastronomy and real estate, among other facets of a refined lifestyle.

