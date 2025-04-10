'THESE DAYS' An Award-Winning Salvadoran Coming-Of-Age Drama Debuts To Streaming & VOD Beginning April 29, 2025

THESE DAYS - Film Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indie film leader Random Media proudly announces the streaming and VOD debut of award-winning director Junior Gonzalez's dramatic coming of age story THESE DAYS on April 29, 2025. The powerful film follows an at-risk Salvadoran teen as he struggles to heal generational trauma and survives tough surroundings during a transformative summer in his suburban neighborhood.Inspired by real-life challenges faced by Salvadoran immigrant families, THESE DAYS tells the story of Jay (Billy Mayorga Reyes), a young muralist living in Brentwood, NY. His neighborhood, home to a rich but often overlooked immigrant community, is both a source of strength and a battleground for survival. While Jay relies on his street smarts, his loving yet strict mother (Carla Vila) fights to keep him on the right path.More than just a film, THESE DAYS is a testament to resilience and hope. Its cast and crew, including Gonzalez himself, share real-life connections to the narrative, having faced similar struggles and engaged in youth programs aimed to help at-risk youth and addressing trauma. The film is produced by Gonzalez' These Days Productions .LOGLINE: Jay, a struggling New York teen in a rough Salvadoran neighborhood, navigates a challenging summer under his strict single mother's watch while finding solace through creating a mural.The directorial debut of Junior Gonzalez, THESE DAYS is a deeply personal and moving docudrama, shedding light on the vibrant yet often marginalized Salvadoran community of Brentwood, where nearly 71% of residents identify as Hispanic. Shot on location, the film not only captures the reality of growing up in this environment but also explores the impact of the Salvadoran Civil War, which forced thousands to seek refuge in the U.S.THESE DAYS was written and directed by Junior Gonzalez and produced by Eranuvia Gonzalez, Amanda Rivera, and Victor Perez, who worked closely to bring this powerful story to life. In addition to Billy Mayorga Reyes and Carla Vila, the film also features Kelly Cano Reyes, Robert Asencio, and Jhonny Ponce in principal acting roles.Watch the Trailer:📽️ YouTube (Vimeo Downloadable:🎬 PRESS KIT (Photos/Art/Info):FESTIVAL AWARDS:· 2023 –Hamptons International Film Festival - Suffolk County Film Commission Next Exposure Grant· 2023 – Chelsea Film Festival - Grand Prix for Best Picture, Best Director & Best Young Actor· 2024 – Golden State Film Festival - Best Director, Junior GonzalezFULL SYNOPSIS:Jay, a struggling teen, faces a pivotal summer where staying out of trouble is crucial. After spending four months in a youth rehab program for alcohol poisoning, he's immediately enrolled in a summer at-risk program by his strict mother, Alma. A single parent expecting another child, Alma struggles to maintain stability while hoping Jay finds his way back on track.Living in a Salvadoran neighborhood in Brentwood, NY, presents additional challenges for Jay. He dreams of leaving his tough urban environment, but for now, he must rely on his street smarts and resilience to navigate daily life. Fortunately, he finds guidance in his crush and friend, April, as well as unwavering support from his best friends, Albert and Cisco.Despite their efforts to stay out of trouble, Jay and his friends frequently clash with the neighborhood bully, Ray. When their patience finally runs out, they stumble upon a gun owned by Cisco's father, shifting the stakes dramatically. Things seem under control-until Ray and his gang violently attack Albert. Fueled by anger and a thirst for revenge, Jay and Cisco consider using the gun to settle the score.Amid the turmoil, Jay channels his emotions into creating a mural-a powerful testament to his resilience. As the summer unfolds, his art becomes his guiding force, offering him strength and a path forward beyond the violence and hardship.OFFICIAL SITE/SOCIAL MEDIA:Imdb:Facebook:Instagram:DETAILS/SPECS:🎬 Director: Junior Gonzalez✍️ Writer: Junior Gonzalez🎥 Producers: Eranuvia Gonzalez, Amanda Rivera, Victor Perez⏳ Running Time: 85 minutes | Production Year: 2022🗣️ Language: English🎭 Genre: Independent, Drama📺 Suggested Rating: TV-14 (Language/Some Violence)📡 Availability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.About These Days LLC:These Days LLC is a collective of passionate Salvadoran filmmakers committed to showcasing the diverse American Latino Experience in Long Island and advocating for greater inclusion of Central American narratives in the world of cinema. Our mission is to shed light on underrepresented voices and stories that resonate with audiences from all walks of life.About Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.📩 PRESS CONTACT & SCREENING COPY REQUESTS:Rick Rhoades / Jennifer Lang📧 ... | ...High Road Media & Branding for Random Media© 2024 These Days Productions

These Days - Film Trailer

