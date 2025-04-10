Transcend Biologics Launches Tropovettm PRP: Advancing Regenerative Care In Veterinary Medicine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Transcend Biologics launches TropoVetTM PRP, a one-step regenerative therapy that enhances healing and recovery for pets using advanced platelet technology.

- CEO of Transcend Biologics, Paul O'BrienDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transcend Biologics, a leading national supplier of regenerative medicine products, announces the launch of TropoVetTM PRP, a new offering for the growing veterinary market. This release reflects Transcend's ongoing mission to introduce, educate, and support healthcare professionals with treatments that are effective, accessible, and consistently exceed expectations. Founded in 2021 from Eclipse MedCorp, LLC, Transcend brings over 30 years of expertise in medical devices and technology to emerging healthcare markets.TropoVetTM PRP is an advanced, one-step platelet purification system designed for veterinary applications. Engineered for ease of use, it enables on-site extraction of pure, highly concentrated platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for optimal therapeutic outcomes. This system harnesses the natural healing mechanisms to accelerate tissue repair, reduce pain, and enhance recovery in animals. Ideal for equine, canine, feline, and other species, TropoVetTM PRP allows for customized blood volume extraction, ensuring precise and effective treatment for a wide range of conditions.Paul O'Brien, CEO of Transcend Biologics: "Our team is excited to introduce TropoVetTM PRP, a groundbreaking treatment that naturally enhances the health and recovery of pets. With more pet owners seeking non-invasive alternatives, TropoVetTM PRP has become a game-changer in treating orthopedic, musculoskeletal, dental, and soft tissue injuries."A 2021 study published in BMC Veterinary Research titled“Platelet-rich plasma therapy in dogs with bilateral hip osteoarthritis” examined PRP's effects on working police dogs with hip osteoarthritis. The study showed that PRP therapy led to significant pain reduction and improved mobility, confirming its effectiveness as a therapeutic alternative to conventional treatments.TropoVetTM PRP is more than just a treatment-it's a new player in regenerative veterinary medicine. By offering this innovative therapy, providers can enhance treatment outcomes and pet recovery times, expand their clinic's service offerings with a cutting-edge regenerative therapy, reduce reliance on pharmaceuticals and invasive procedures.Stronger, Healthier Patients. Happier Clients. Get Started with TropoVetTM PRP Today!Join the growing number of veterinary professionals integrating PRP therapy into their practice. Contact us to learn more and start offering TropoVetTM PRP to your patients.CONTACT US: 833-713-3414 . orders@transcendbiologicsCONTACT: Charlotte O'Brien, ...SOURCE: Transcend BiologicsWEBSITE:

