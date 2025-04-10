Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GOGL – Notice Of 2025 Annual General Meeting


2025-04-10 04:45:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Ocean Group Limited (the“Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at and in the links below.

April 10, 2025

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments

  • GOGL - 2025 AGM Notice
  • GOGL - 2024 20F

MENAFN10042025004107003653ID1109416270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search