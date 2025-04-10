403
GOGL – Notice Of 2025 Annual General Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Ocean Group Limited (the“Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2025. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2024 can be found on our website at and in the links below.
The Board of Directors
April 10, 2025
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
