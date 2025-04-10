FLUENT Corp. To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results On April 17, 2025
|Event:
|FLUENT Corp. Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call
|Date:
|Thursday, April 17, 2024
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast Link:
|FLUENT Corp Conference Call
|Dial-In Number:
|1-844-763-8274 (toll -free) 1-412-717-9224 (international)
|Join Instructions:
|Participants to ask to be joined into the FLUENT Corp. call.
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of FLUENT investor relations website at .
About FLUENT Corp.
FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit
FLUENT's Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol“FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit .
Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
...
Media Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
