Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on the morning of April 24, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 790-3345. Outside the United States, please call (517) 308-9030. The participant passcode is 6037460. The call will be available live on the company's website, .

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 296-6948 followed by the passcode 69781. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3028 followed by the passcode 69781. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company's website.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.



# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439