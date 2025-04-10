Caribbean Airlines Honored As Leading Airline For Caribbean Connectivity In Americas - 2024 Global Brand Frontier Awards

Garvin Medera, CEO at Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines is honored for boosting regional mobility and cultural ties through strong connectivity and authentic Caribbean service.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caribbean Airlines has been recognized as the Leading Airline for Caribbean Connectivity – Americas, 2024 by the esteemed Global Brand Frontier Awards, presented by Boston Brand Research & Media . This prestigious accolade highlights the airline's unmatched contribution to strengthening air connectivity across the Caribbean and beyond, solidifying its position as a critical enabler of regional mobility, trade, and cultural exchange.Through its expansive route network, dedicated service, and commitment to regional integration, Caribbean Airlines continues to elevate the standard for aviation excellence in the Americas. The award reflects the company's vision of connecting the Caribbean seamlessly and sustainably, while offering passengers an experience that is both efficient and authentically Caribbean.“Caribbean Airlines has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to bridge the Caribbean with the world through strategic expansion, customer-first service, and a strong sense of regional identity,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media.“This award is not only a reflection of their operational excellence, but also a tribute to their cultural stewardship and commitment to meaningful connectivity across borders.”“This Global Frontier Award for Leading Airline for Caribbean Connectivity – Americas 2024 is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the loyalty of our valued customers. At Caribbean Airlines, we remain committed to strengthening connections across the region, making travel easier and more accessible. As we look to 2025, we will continue to expand and enhance our network, ensuring even greater connectivity for the Caribbean and beyond.” - Garvin Medera, CEO, Caribbean AirlinesAbout Caribbean AirlinesCaribbean Airlines is a passenger and cargo airline headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, with an operational base in Jamaica. Owned by the Governments of Trinidad and Tobago (88.06%) and Jamaica (11.84%), the airline is committed to connecting the Caribbean seamlessly and sustainably, delivering an authentic Caribbean experience to its customers. With the most extensive route network in the region, the airline links major cities across North and South America. Caribbean Airlines also operates a robust cargo service, including an all-cargo Boeing 767-300 freighter, and provides JETPAK, a reliable courier service in Trinidad and Tobago.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit:For more information, please contact:

