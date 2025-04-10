CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY APPOINTS ALAN HUSS AS ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH AND HEAD COACH IN WAITING

The Hiring of Coach Huss Sets the Stage for a Seamless Coaching Transition when Head Coach Greg McDermott Retires

In an Era of Instability for Student-Athletes, Creighton University Leaders Unify to Implement Succession Plan for Men's Basketball Program

OMAHA, Neb., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creighton University has appointed Alan Huss as associate head coach and head coach in waiting for men's basketball. Huss most recently served as the men's basketball head coach at High Point University. Current Creighton Men's Basketball Head Coach Greg McDermott remains the Bluejays' head coach. Huss will begin his tenure as associate head coach on April 11, 2025.

In an era of collegiate athletics uncertainty, McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom worked with Creighton President the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, as he identified a diverse national pool of outstanding professional and collegiate basketball candidates. Blossom collaboratively integrated the insights of McDermott and successfully hired Huss.

The strategic decision to hire Huss now as a head coach in waiting allows Creighton to implement a clear succession plan that prioritizes and maximizes student-athlete success and stability, continues to build leaders on and off the court, and keeps the program focused on competing for championships.

"Coach McDermott's legacy extends far beyond his record as the most successful coach in Bluejay history. He's also a mentor, developing coaches like Alan Huss, who have gone on to become successful head coaches and impactful leaders of student-athletes," Blossom said. "Coach Huss embodies everything Creighton stands for, as a person and coach, and we are excited to welcome him back. When the time comes for Greg to conclude his distinguished career at Creighton, I have complete confidence that Coach Huss will build upon our success, upholding the values and culture that Coach McDermott has so carefully cultivated."

As a former Creighton men's basketball student-athlete and assistant coach under McDermott for six successful seasons, Huss brings unparalleled leadership and strategic vision, valuable recruiting know-how, and a deep connection to the Bluejays basketball program to the position.

"Returning to Creighton, my alma mater, to work alongside Coach McDermott and contribute to the future of this program is an extraordinary opportunity and, honestly, my dream job," Huss said. "The chance to build upon the foundation of Bluejay basketball while preparing to lead this program is incredibly special. I am extremely grateful to Fr. Hendrickson, Marcus Blossom, and Coach McDermott for their faith in me. Our family is absolutely thrilled to rejoin the Bluejay community."

Huss compiled an outstanding head coaching record of 56-15 during his two years at High Point University, highlighting his ability to build and lead teams to success. High Point achieved historic milestones, including the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in Division I history and a program-record 29 Division I wins during the 2024-2025 season, showcasing his capacity to elevate a program to new heights. Huss was named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year in 2024-2025 and 2023-2024.

"We have all witnessed the remarkable achievements of our Bluejays-in the BIG EAST, the NCAA Tournament, and within our community," Fr. Hendrickson said. "Today marks an exciting step as we build upon that trajectory of excellence. I am deeply appreciative to Marcus Blossom, for his hard work and collaboration in facilitating this move, which unites our all-time winningest coach, Greg McDermott, with the exceptional talent of Alan Huss-a former Bluejay student-athlete and coach-to ensure Creighton basketball remains a national powerhouse in this evolving landscape of collegiate athletics."

McDermott, who has served as head coach at Creighton for 15 years, remains focused on leading his men's basketball program and positioning the Bluejays for championship success in the coming years. With deep ties and respected relationships in the community, when the time is right, McDermott will assist in the transition and support the program's future success, ensuring that the values and culture he has instilled continue to thrive. To be proactive and strategic, he will continue to work collaboratively with Fr. Hendrickson and Blossom to ensure a smooth and successful transition for the program.

"I am excited to welcome Alan back to our program, not only as a valued member of our coaching staff but as the future head coach of Creighton men's basketball," McDermott said. "I have known Alan for nearly 20 years and can attest that his dedication and vision perfectly align with our commitment to a winning culture. When the time is right, he will be the ideal coach to keep Creighton men's basketball among the nation's best. A big thank you to Fr. Hendrickson and Marcus for their teamwork and for bringing Alan on board."

McDermott, who has been at the helm of Creighton men's basketball since April 27, 2010, boasts an impressive 350-171 record with the Bluejays. This record makes him the all-time winningest coach in program history while leading the team to national prominence. Under McDermott's leadership, Creighton has appeared in 10 of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments, with notable Sweet 16 appearances in 2020-2021, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024, and a remarkable Elite Eight run in 2022-2023.

Fr. Hendrickson, Blossom, and McDermott remain dedicated to fostering growth, character development, and student education, as demonstrated by the men's basketball program achieving its highest-ever GPA in the fall of 2024. In response to the current era of uncertainty for student-athletes, they are implementing strategies to ensure long-term stability within the men's basketball program and its coaching staff.

ABOUT CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY

Creighton University, founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1878, is one of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. The Omaha campus has more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students among nine schools and colleges.

The University offers 16 intercollegiate athletic teams. Fifteen have competed in the BIG EAST Conference since 2013, while the women's rowing program has been an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference since 2010.

Known for their championship pedigree and sustained success, the Bluejays serve as co-hosts of the Men's College World Series and annually rank among the national leaders in attendance in men's basketball, men's soccer and volleyball.

SOURCE Creighton Athletics

