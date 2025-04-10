NPA Urges Congress To Protect Medicaid And Reject Harmful Cuts

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the House Concurrent Resolution (H. Con. Res. 14), the necessary framework bill that allows Congress to move forward in the budget reconciliation process. To help pay for the planned extension of tax cuts, the budget framework includes reconciliation instructions for the House Energy and Commerce Committee to cut federal spending under its jurisdiction by $880 billion over 10 years. These forthcoming funding reductions are expected to include major Medicaid reforms, including significant decreases in federal expenditures to states.

The National PACE Association, which represents the interests of Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), is urging Congress to protect Medicaid and reject state funding reductions that would have a dramatic, negative impact on the options available for families to care for seniors.

Medicaid is the largest health insurer in the country, providing coverage to 83 million Americans, or one in five of the total population and 20 percent of older adults ages 50-64. Medicaid plays an even larger role in the provision of long-term services and supports, paying for approximately half of long-term care and services in the United States.

Medicaid is a federal-state partnership program, allowing each state to tailor services and delivery around local needs. Lowering federal Medicaid spending would have a significant impact on state budgets and the ability of states to balance all of their obligations, along with providing access to health care through Medicaid. Medicaid is the largest budget item for most states.

Over 7 million seniors age 65 and over, who are also eligible for Medicare, rely on Medicaid for needed care and services. Forcing states to squeeze Medicaid spending could prevent many seniors from accessing PACE now and in the future.

"Reducing access to PACE would be short-sighted fiscal policy," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of NPA. "PACE is an innovative alternative to more expensive nursing home care. The PACE model of care enables seniors to remain living in their homes, providing comprehensive and coordinated care with a better quality of life, measurably improved health outcomes, and lower costs for the public sector."

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit and follow @TweetNPA .

SOURCE National PACE Association

