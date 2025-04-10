First Horizon Recognized As A Newsweek America's Greatest Workplace For Women 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ), with a proud legacy of growth and innovation, has been named one of America's Greatest Places to Work for Women in 2025, an honor that highlights the bank's commitment to expanding access for its associates.

The recognition, awarded by Newsweek and in its third year, is based on an independent large-scale survey that includes information from interviews of more than 70,000 female workers and more than 1.4 million company reviews.

"At First Horizon, our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering an environment where we live our values and where our associates feel supported and inspired to grow in their career," said Tanya Hart, First Horizon Chief Human Resources Officer. "From our leadership programming to an ongoing commitment to excellence, we are dedicated to creating a culture for associates that attracts and retains top talent."

First Horizon extends its congratulations to all of the honorees included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

