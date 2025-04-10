Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Genpact To Report First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-10 04:15:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Following the release, Genpact's management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's performance.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. While early log-in is recommended, registration and access will be available throughout the call.

A live webcast will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website . A replay and transcript will be posted on the website shortly after the call concludes.

About Genpact:

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation, our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today.

Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

