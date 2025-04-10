Illumina To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN ) announced today that it will issue results for the first quarter 2025 following the close of market on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

On the same day, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investor Info section of Illumina's website or directly through the following link - . To ensure timely connection, please join at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

