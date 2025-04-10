Realty Income Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O ), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced it will release its first quarter 2025 operating results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on May 5, 2025. Following publication of this earnings release, the company will host its quarterly investor call at 2:00 p.m. PDT, as will be the standard schedule moving forward.

To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1264 (United States) or (412) 317-5632 (International). When prompted, please ask for the Realty Income conference call.

A telephone replay of the conference call can also be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (United States) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering the conference ID 5914635. The telephone replay will be available through May 12, 2025.

A live webcast will be available in listen-only mode by clicking on the webcast link on the company's homepage at . A replay of the conference call webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast. No access code is required for this replay.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O ), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we invest in diversified commercial real estate and have a portfolio of over 15,600 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and six other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 658 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for the last 30 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding (including the terms and partners of such funding); continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; other risks inherent in the real estate business including our clients' solvency, client defaults under leases, increased client bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments, and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; changes in domestic and foreign income tax laws and rates; property ownership through co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements which may transfer or limit our control of the underlying investments; epidemics or pandemics including measures taken to limit their spread, the impacts on us, our business, our clients, and the economy generally; the loss of key personnel; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; the anticipated benefits from mergers and acquisitions; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual plans and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release and expectations and forecasts made in the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not materialize. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

