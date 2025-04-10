NETRAMARK TO HOST SHAREHOLDER CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS BUSINESS MOMENTUM

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF ) (Frankfurt: 8TV) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it will host a shareholder conference call to provide an update on its recent strategic developments, commercial progress, regulatory initiatives, and the next phase of its business growth.

The call will be hosted by NetraMark CEO George Achilleos and will focus on the Company's expanding commercial footprint, its approach to its interactions with regulatory submissions, and the operational strategy that continues to drive innovation in patient-centric clinical trial design.

Conference Call In Details:

Tuesday, April 15 . 4:00 – 4:30pm

Time zone: Toronto / EST

Video call link:

Or dial: ‪(CA) 1-605-313-5544 Access Code: 8003978#

Please note: A recording of the call will be made available at the NetraMark website.

Conference Call Highlights Will Include:

Strategic Partnerships Driving Growth

NetraMark has recently established a key global partnership with a prominent contract research organization (CRO) Worldwide Clinical Trials, which is now integrating NetraAI into a broad range of clinical trials. This collaboration is expected to significantly increase exposure and adoption of NetraMark's technology across therapeutic areas, particularly in neuroscience and oncology.

Regulatory Pathway

NetraMark will provide insight into its strategy for regulatory alignment, including how its explainable AI capabilities are designed to support clinical trials and improve the quality of submissions to regulatory bodies, such as the FDA.

Technology Differentiation and Roadmap

Attendees will hear how NetraAI stands apart from conventional AI by focusing on explainable and actionable insights, using novel algorithms to identify subpopulations in small datasets and reduce overfitting. The Company will also provide a glimpse into upcoming enhancements and applications of its technology.

"Our Company is in an exciting phase of growth and transformation," said George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark. "We've taken important steps to scale our technology. This call will be an opportunity to share our vision, highlight our progress, and connect directly with our shareholders."

Marketing, Public and Investor Relations

NetraMark also announces that it has extended the term of its original agreement ("BC Agreement") with 1502656 B.C LTD. ("BC Ltd.) to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. Certain services provided by BC Ltd. include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The term of the BC Agreement is extended six (6) months and amended to provide for additional compensation paid during the term to BC Ltd. of $200,000 CDN.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, BC Ltd. (including its directors and officers) do not own any securities of the Company. BC Ltd. is located at 3849 154th Street Surrey, BC V3Z0V3, and can be reached at 604-317-2952 or [email protected]

About NetraAI

In contrast with other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) that have the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, even when this leads to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the expectation to significantly increase exposure and adoption of NetraMark's technology across therapeutic areas through its collaboration with Worldwide Clinical Trials; the highlights to be discussed at the upcoming conference call; steps taken by the Company to scale its technology; and the terms and objectives of the BC Agreement, which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

