MIMEDX To Feature Growing Body Of Clinical And Scientific Evidence At Upcoming Wound & Surgical-Focused Industry Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced that it will participate in the following industry conferences this quarter to feature the latest scientific and clinical data supporting the use of its portfolio of Advanced Wound Care and Surgical Solutions.

“MIMEDX's ongoing commitment to innovation and our expanding, best-in-class body of scientific and clinical evidence will be on full display at these high-profile conferences this spring,” stated Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer.“We are excited to share insights with leading wound care providers and key opinion leaders at the Diabetic Limb Salvage conference, as well as at SAWC Spring.”

Mr. Capper continued,“This year, we are also thrilled to be participating in Digestive Disease Week, a new industry conference for MIMEDX and one that demonstrates our continued commitment to drive awareness and adoption of our products in surgical settings, including gastrointestinal surgery.”

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's Diabetic Limb Salvage (DLS) Conference

April 10-12, 2025 | Washington, D.C. | Booth 103

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Title: Climbing the Ladder or Taking the Elevator? Rethinking Limb Salvage Strategies

Date/Time: Thursday, April 10 / 12:20 – 1:10 p.m.

Speakers: Frank Lau, MD, FACS; Megan Oltmann, DPM, D.ABFAS, FACFAS

Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2025

April 30-May 4, 2025 | Grapevine, TX | Booth 800

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Title: Change is Inevitable: Mastering the Art of Wound Healing in an Evolving Landscape

Date/Time: Thursday, May 1 / 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Speakers: Paul Kim, DPM, MS, FACFAS; Nicolas Mouawad, MD, MPH, MBA, DFSVS, FRCS, FACS, RPVI; Scott R. Boynton, DPM, FACFAS

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025

May 3-6, 2025 | San Diego, CA

Oral Presentation

Title: Hospital Readmissions & Anastamotic Leaks with the use of Amniotic Tissues in Colorectal Surgery

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 6 / 4:00 p.m.

Speaker: Bidhan Das, MD

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

About DLS

This annual conference emphasizes a multidisciplinary team approach, equipping each member of the healthcare team with the education and resources needed to heal wounds and prevent amputations. The program features a distinguished international faculty and underscores the importance of a multispecialty approach in limb salvage. Designed for healthcare practitioners across all specialties, the course promotes evidence-based practices with a focus on actionable insights, innovative techniques, and improved patient outcomes.

About SAWC

The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care meeting (SAWC), serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team-physicians, nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, podiatrists, and dietitians-with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education. No other wound care conference offers the level of education, advanced state-of-the-art clinical reviews, and emerging research findings.

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases more than 4,400 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

...