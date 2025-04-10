Vishay Precision Group Announces Date For Its First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2025 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that day (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) at 9:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time. To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 131775, or may access the live webcast by visiting the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at .

A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 849827. The replay will also be available on the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at /events-and-presentations for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Vishay Precision Group

...

781-222-3516