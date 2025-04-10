Bexatm Project Expands Breast Cancer Screening Access In Rural Texas

A health care provider uses the BexaTM device during a breast exam, with real-time imaging displayed on screen.

- Tamara Alexander, project manager and breast cancer survivor, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the most recent CDC report, more than 42,000 women in the U.S. lost their lives to breast cancer in 2022. Early detection of breast cancer significantly reduces mortality rates. A new program from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center's (TTUHSC) Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health is addressing the critical issue of access to screenings, particularly in rural areas, where women often face barriers to care.The BexaTM Project, part of the Access to Breast Health for Texans initiative, is helping close this gap by bringing advanced breast cancer detection technology to medically underserved communities.“Sometimes in life, we go through trials and tribulations, and we don't understand why,” Tamara Alexander, TTUHSC Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health project manager and breast cancer survivor, said.“But maybe my cancer journey was meant to be so I could be on this side of that mountain and help other women.”Alexander, along with her team in Abilene, Texas are working to bring the BexaTM device, a portable and radiation-free elastography tool, directly to women in rural communities. The device, which resembles a computer mouse, uses low-frequency vibrations to detect and map areas in the breasts that may be harder or less elastic than surrounding tissue - a key early indicator of potential breast cancer.The BexaTM Project is helping women in rural communities around Abilene access vital early-detection exams at no cost. Many rural women face significant challenges in accessing breast cancer screenings, including long travel distances, time constraints and financial limitations.Kathy Wood, a Fisher County resident, described her experience with the BexaTM exam as“fast, easy, nice and warm, no pain,” adding that it only took 15 minutes and was well worth the 10-mile drive.Alexander emphasized that BexaTM is not a replacement for mammograms, but rather a complementary tool that encourages women to take control of their breast health.“BexaTM and this program really do help find suspicious material in women's breasts at an early stage and can help save lives very easily,” Alexander said.For those who require further imaging or treatment, the BexaTM Project also provides resources for follow-up care, including telehealth consultations.Tadie Nowlin, a Roby resident, shared her gratitude for the exam.“It was nice for her to tell me right away that everything was fine. I did learn that I had some dense breast tissue, and it was nice that this machine can help see more underneath that. I will share that with my PCP, just because I haven't had a mammogram.”Alexander said the BexaTM Project is having a monumental impact, offering women not only the peace of mind that comes with early detection but also the resources to continue their care if needed.“When they leave, just the look of relief on their face and the results as they walk out the door are monumental,” Alexander said.“We've put a lot of women's minds at ease when they've left the exam site.”Abilene area residents can learn more about the BexaTM Project and find screenings locations across 24 counties served by the Hendrick Hospital system by contacting Alexander at ... or visit .For statewide information about breast cancer screenings, visit HealthyTexasWomen.-30-

