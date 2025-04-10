AEBC Calls For Action On Accessibility & Inclusion Ahead Of The 2025 Federal Election

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Four key questions on accessibility and inclusion that voters need to ask their local political candidates

- Marcia Yale, President AEBCCANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Canada's 2025 Federal Election set for April 28, the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians (AEBC) is urging all political parties to prioritize accessibility, inclusion, and the rights of Canadians who are blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted.AEBC has submitted four key questions to the top five political parties-Liberal, Conservative, Bloc Québécois, New Democratic, and Green-to assess their commitment to accessibility and disability rights. Any responses received will be posted on AEBC's website at .What Voters Should Ask Candidates:1.Accessible Canada Act – What concrete steps will your party take to ensure the full implementation and enforcement of the Accessible Canada Act, so that accessibility is not just a goal but a reality?2.Inclusion in Policy-Making – How will your party guarantee that blind, Deafblind, and partially sighted Canadians, along with other disabled individuals, have a direct and meaningful voice in shaping policies that impact their daily lives?3.Emergency Preparedness – How will your party ensure that people with disabilities are not disproportionately affected during emergencies, including natural disasters, health crises, and economic downturns?4.Financial Security – What are your party's plans for improving financial supports for people with disabilities, including expanding the Canada Disability Benefit and ensuring adequate income support, including for those facing barriers to employment?AEBC encourages members and the disability community to use these questions in community candidate forums leading up to the election."This election is a critical opportunity to push for meaningful change," said AEBC President, Marcia Yale. "We need to ensure that accessibility is not just promised-but delivered. Our votes matter, and so do our voices."

