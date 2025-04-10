Helping Hands, Healing Hair: Hair We Share's United Salons Of America Fundraiser Returns

Scan to give: Make a Donation to Support Hair We Share's Mission of Helping Hair Loss Patients Today

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hair We Share proudly announces the Second Annual United Salons of America (USA) fundraiser, taking place throughout the month of April 2025. This groundbreaking initiative brings together the beauty industry in support of a powerful mission: restoring confidence to individuals affected by medical hair loss.

United Salons of America was launched by Hair We Share in 2024, born out of a heartwarming collaboration between Hair We Share Co-Founders Dean Riskin and Suzanne Chimera and Jo Marie, who serves as the Chairperson of the initiative. After working together to deliver a wig to a young girl, Jo Marie's dedication inspired Dean and Suzanne to explore ways to unite the beauty industry in support of their cause.

SEEKING BUSINESS PARTNERS AND SPONSORS: While the initiative was born in the salon industry, United Salons of America actively welcomes participation from businesses of all types. The organization is currently seeking additional partners and donations to expand their impact nationwide. Salons can participate by hosting fundraising events or providing styling services, but any business or individual can contribute through financial donations, sponsorships, or by helping raise awareness about the cause.

Following months of pandemic lockdowns, Hair We Share experienced an overwhelming increase in hair donations from individuals who had grown their hair during isolation. While this generosity demonstrated the compassion of donors nationwide, it also presented a significant challenge: insufficient funds to process these donations into the high-quality wigs needed by patients.

"The surge in hair donations is a beautiful problem to have, but it's also a responsibility we take seriously," explains Suzanne Chimera, Co-Founder of Hair We Share. "So many generous individuals have sent their hair out of love and a genuine desire to help others. As a result, we have a sacred obligation to ensure that their kindness is transformed into something truly meaningful - wigs that bring hope, confidence, and joy to those in need. We owe it to these donors, and to the individuals awaiting their wigs, to make this vision a reality."

Hair We Share relies on the generosity of donors who lovingly give their ponytails to help create custom-made wigs. However, the organization faces a significant challenge: turning these donated ponytails into wigs requires substantial funding to cover manufacturing expenses. That's where United Salons of America comes in – Jo Marie's vision to create a collective effort to amplify fundraising efforts across the beauty industry.

Jo Marie's commitment to the cause stems from personal experiences with cancer patients. "This mission hits home for me," she explained. "I recently had the privilege of helping a young girl battling stage four bone cancer by creating and customizing a handmade wig specifically for her. Witnessing the joy and confidence this brought her ignited a passion in me to help more individuals experiencing medical hair loss. The transformation goes beyond physical appearance – it helps restore a sense of normalcy and dignity during an incredibly challenging time."

By uniting the beauty industry, United Salons of America is mobilizing a powerful force to help Hair We Share overcome the financial hurdles that stand between donated ponytails and the wigs that can change lives. The organization has established a network of salons across the country where skilled professionals donate their services to customize these wigs, making them indistinguishable from natural hair and perfectly suited to each recipient's unique style and preferences.

"I volunteer my time because these wigs often require professional customization before they're ready for recipients," Jo Marie noted. "By contributing our skills as salon professionals, we can help restore not just hair, but confidence and normalcy to those facing difficult medical challenges. Each wig represents hours of skilled work – from initial cutting and coloring to styling and finishing touches – all provided by dedicated stylists who understand the transformative power of their craft."

The United Salons of America initiative has already helped dozens of medical hair loss patients receive custom-fitted, professionally styled wigs that would otherwise be financially out of reach. The financial support from salons and individual donors has been crucial to the program's success and continued growth.

"With your support, United Salons of America can help Hair We Share turn donated ponytails into wigs, restoring confidence and self-esteem to individuals affected by medical hair loss," said Jo Marie. "We welcome participation from businesses of all kinds and individuals who want to make a difference. This isn't just a salon initiative-it's a community effort. Join our movement and help make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."

For more information about Hair We Share's United Salons of America initiative, or how to donate, please visit hairweshare or unitedsalonsofamerica.

About Hair We Share and United Salons of America:

Hair We Share is a nonprofit organization that collects donated hair to create high-quality wigs for individuals suffering from medical hair loss. In 2024, Hair We Share launched United Salons of America, a nationwide coalition of professionals dedicated to supporting this mission. While rooted in the beauty industry, the initiative welcomes participation from businesses and individuals across all sectors. By providing professional styling services for donated hair wigs and raising essential funds, the organization helps restore confidence and normalcy to patients undergoing medical treatments. United Salons of America represents Jo Marie's vision to create a collective effort that amplifies fundraising efforts not only within the beauty industry but throughout the broader business community. Since its founding, Hair We Share has helped thousands of individuals across the country regain their sense of self during challenging medical journeys. To learn more, visit hairweshare or unitedsalonsofamerica.

