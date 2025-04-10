Automation Personnel Services, a leader in light-industrial staffing, has won the 2025 ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Award for a decade of excellence in staffing.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 -- AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES WINS CLEARLYRATED'S BEST OF STAFFING 10-YEAR DIAMOND AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Automation Personnel Services (APS), one of the leading light-industrial staffing agencies in the nation, has won the Best of Staffing Client 10 Year Diamond Award for 2025 . APS has achieved this honor every year since 2016, joining the ranks of the country's most elite employment agencies earning the 10-Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated.

Winners of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award are recognized as industry leaders in service excellence, based solely on feedback from their clients.

“We're honored to receive the Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award,” said David Soileau, President of Automation Personnel Services.“This recognition reflects our team's steadfast commitment to building strong relationships and delivering consistent, high-quality service to our clients year after year.”

Soileau added,“Our goal at Automation Personnel Services has always been to do more than simply meet expectations. We work closely with each client to understand their unique needs and help them grow by providing dependable, skilled talent. Being recognized for ten consecutive years as a significant accomplishment that demonstrates our dedication and the trust our clients place in us.”

“I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award,” said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru.“These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements-congratulations on continuing to transform our industry!”

For more information about Automation Personnel Services, visit .

ABOUT AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC.

Founded in 1990 by Steve and Leslie Nordness in Birmingham, Alabama, Automation Personnel Services is a reputable, award-winning staffing agency. Now with 36 offices across the Southeast, we lead in light-industrial staffing. Our company places a high priority on ensuring workforce compliance with zero compromise. We take pride in our dedication to upholding all regulatory guidelines and standards. By prioritizing compliance, we not only protect your business but also ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. We are also the only agency specializing in light-industrial staffing offering 401K matching to all eligible contingent and temporary associates.

