Columbia Bank Foundation Returns As All-In Sponsor For The Phoenix Center's 2025 Casino Night Fundraiser

The Phoenix Center, a nonprofit school serving students with autism and multiple disabilities, proudly announces Columbia Bank Foundation as an All-In Sponsor.

- Julie Mower, A., Executive DirectorNUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Phoenix Center, a private, nonprofit school serving the educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of students ages 5–21 with autism and multiple disabilities, proudly announces the return of the Columbia Bank Foundation as an All-In Sponsor for its annual Casino Night Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, May 2, 2025.This marks the fourth consecutive year Columbia Bank Foundation has supported Casino Night at the highest sponsorship level-demonstrating a steadfast commitment to local organizations and inclusive education across New Jersey.“Having Columbia Bank Foundation return as an All-In Sponsor means the world to our school community,” said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center.“Their continued belief in our mission helps us deliver the personalized programs, therapies, and real-world experiences that make TPC so unique. We are beyond grateful for their partnership and generosity.”As one of the largest private foundations in New Jersey, Columbia Bank Foundation provided over $2.3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations last year-supporting initiatives across affordable housing, health services, education, economic development, and more.“Columbia Bank Foundation is proud to once again support The Phoenix Center's incredible work,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President of Columbia Bank Foundation.“Their impact on students and families is both inspiring and essential. We're honored to invest in programs that help young people grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.”Casino Night is The Phoenix Center's most anticipated event of the year-raising vital funds to support programs and services not covered by tuition, including community-based instruction, adaptive technologies, and therapeutic programming.To reserve tickets, donate, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit The Phoenix Center's website .

Monique de Maio

ondemand CMO Inc

+1 201-444-1597

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.