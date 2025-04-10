UAGC Psychology Textbook Wins 2025 Excellence Award From Textbook & Academic Authors Association

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce that the fourth edition of its introductory psychology textbook, Psychology: The Human Puzzle, has earned a 2025 Textbook Excellence Award, or“Texty,” from the Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) . The TAA is a professional development and networking organization for textbook and academic authors and honors excellence in learning materials.The TAA evaluates titles based on pedagogy, content/scholarship, writing, and appearance and design, and this award underscores the university's commitment to providing innovative, high-quality educational resources to its students. The awards will be presented during an evening virtual ceremony on Friday, April 25, 2025.Psychology: The Human Puzzle, Fourth Edition , by Guy Lefrançois, explores psychology's view of one of the most captivating and puzzling of all topics: ourselves. Designed for a concise course, this digital text surveys the major topics and concepts of the field of psychology, as well as a variety of subfields within psychology. Psychology: The Human Puzzle is written in a lively manner and includes detailed, colorful illustrations, interactives, videos, and pre-test and post-test questions to further engage and interest the reader. This new edition features a comprehensive approach to ethical considerations in the field. Feature boxes including Psychology in the News and Views from Other Cultures enable students to apply concepts and think expansively about psychology, with new critical thinking questions that challenge students to consider ethical questions such as the ethics of lie detection and the misuse of IQ testing. Also new to the fourth edition is support for students who are new to APA style, beginning with an extensive introduction in the preface and boxed guidelines throughout around writing and bias-free language. All diagnostic criteria discussed in the text have been updated to be current with the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). Faculty can request a review copy on Vitalsource.The Constellation team, also known as the Learning Resources Editorial team, is a group of seasoned editors and eLearning professionals at UAGC. Collaborating closely with faculty, the Constellation team creates interactive, award-winning eTextbooks, supplemental materials, and courseware. These resources are not only readable, relevant, and inclusive but also rigorous, thought-provoking, and aspirational.For more information about Constellation and the latest publications, please visit uagc/student-experience/technology.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.

