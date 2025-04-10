Save Big, Play Big: Horseshoe Bay Resort Unveils Budget-Friendly 'Family Fun & Sun' Summer Deal

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Horseshoe Bay Resort , part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection, is transforming family vacations into unforgettable, yet affordable adventures with the launch of its new "Family Fun & Sun" offer. This limited-time promotion invites families with children under 12 to enjoy a sun-soaked getaway with rates starting at just $289 per night, inclusive of kid's breakfast, dinner, and daily fun on the Splash Safari Aqua Park and Whitewater 18-hole Putting Course. Set in the heart of Texas Hill Country on constant level Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ), the resort is rolling out this seasonal offer available May 26 through Aug. 28, 2025 , to keep both kids and parents smiling, all without breaking the bank.

Families can take full advantage of an array of exciting activities included in the "Family Fun & Sun" offer. This one-of-a-kind package features one complimentary daily session to the Splash Safari Aqua Park , where kids can splash, jump, and conquer inflatable obstacles, slides, climbing walls, balance beams, and more. Additionally, kids play for free once daily on the par-72 Zoysia grass Whitewater 18-hole Putting Course. This putting course is designed to replicate a competitive course and includes challenging bunkers and water hazards. The fun doesn't stop when the sun goes down. Illuminated with enhanced LED lighting and a state-of-the-art sound system, the course is ideal for family fun or perfecting putting skills – even after dark.

When it's time to refuel, families can savor delicious meals at J's Restaurant and Waterfront Bar & Grill , where kids eat breakfast and dinner from the kids' menu or buffet for free when dining with an adult. J's Restaurant offers authentic Texas Hill Country flavors and is known for its mouth-watering Bad Donkey BBQ. Waterfront Bar & Grill offers indoor and outdoor waterfront dining on the shores of Lake LBJ. Featuring chef-inspired fresh seafood and from-scratch dishes with bold flavors rooted in Southern and Mexican cuisine.

Beyond these perks, guests enjoy additional complimentary and affordable activities, ensuring fun-filled experiences throughout the day. Families can start the day visiting the exotic birds of Horseshoe Bay Resort, then cool off with a refreshing dip in the Tower Pool or Waterfront Floating Pool , offering a one-of-a-kind experience at the only floating pool in North America. For those seeking even more fun on the lake, the resort's new luxury fleet of Nautique boats are available for charter at the Marina , offering everything from wakeboarding, skiing, tubing or simply cruising the picturesque lake. As the day winds down, enjoy dive-in movie night or indulge in complimentary s'mores by the fire.

For younger guests, the Jungle Kids Club features an exciting two-story jungle gym complete with a rock-climbing wall and tunnel slide. Kids can unleash their creativity in a fun Day Camp and Kids' Night Out. Children enjoy hours of fun, adventure, and creative activities-all at an affordable price. Meanwhile, parents can relax and refresh, knowing their kids are enjoying a safe and exciting atmosphere.

Families can choose from a variety of affordable accommodations, from classic rooms and suites in the Tower , to the Palm Villas or the newly available luxury Signature Residence condos, which feature spacious three-bedroom layouts with open floor plans. These comfortable, family-friendly accommodations ensure everyone can experience the excitement of a Texas Hill Country getaway in style.

For more information or to book an affordable summer stay, visit .

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay Resort is one of America's premier golf and lakeside destinations, located just 45 minutes from Austin in the scenic Texas Hill Country. With more than 7,000 acres along Lake LBJ, the resort offers world-class amenities, including four championship golf courses, a lakeside spa, tennis and pickleball facilities, and an extensive marina. Horseshoe Bay Resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes Collection and the 2024 Full-Service Hotel of the Year.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit and or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Horseshoe Bay Resort

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED