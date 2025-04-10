City Of Boston And The Mayor's Office Proclaims April 13-April 19, 2025 As Architecture Week

The proclamation highlights the Boston Society for Architecture's dedication to providing free, accessible K-12 design education to children in Boston since 1992.

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is proud to announce that the City of Boston and the Mayor's Office have proclaimed April 13–April 19, 2025 as Architecture Week in the City of Boston. Architecture Week is a week-long event that highlights the critical role design education plays in students' awareness of the built world and its influence on their communities. The proclamation specifically addresses the BSA's dedication to providing free, accessible K-12 design education to children in Boston. Since 1992, the BSA, a non-profit membership organization committed to improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents, has provided hands-on age-appropriate learning experiences both in classrooms and special programs that highlight the critical role design education plays in shaping students' awareness of the built world and its influence on their communities.

"The BSA believes that early awareness of architecture and design and the role they play in shaping the world around us are key for future generations to understand the field as a possible path in their educational journey. By providing age-appropriate hands-on learning to school-aged kids, we can help close an education gap and reinforce that architecture is a possible career path for all children interested in design," said Danyson Tavares, Executive Director of the Boston Society for Architecture. "This recognition from the City of Boston and the Mayor's Office offers the BSA a powerful platform to elevate public understanding of architecture's impact on civic life, sustainability, and equity. We're eager to work with the City to leverage this proclamation in meaningful ways this year and to build momentum for a broader programming effort in 2026 and beyond."

Through BSA's K-12 Design Education programming , the BSA engages approximately 2,500 students, families, and educators across the Boston region each year with workshops, events, and programs. From its inception through to the present day, these interactive programs aim to equip students with the skills and knowledge of design thinking and match it with the diversity of their lived experiences to think differently about how to shape their communities.

About the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA)

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is a non-profit membership organization focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through our BSA Foundation, with donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects .

