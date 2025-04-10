Spartan Capital Securities Announces The Hiring Of Robert Forte

NEW YORK, NY, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Forte , a seasoned investment banker with extensive experience in capital markets, has joined Spartan Capital Securities as Managing Director of Capital Markets . With 15 years of experience in investment banking and transaction execution, Mr. Forte has successfully closed over $6 billion in total assets across 250+ transactions , making him a highly skilled addition to the Spartan team.

Mr. Forte previously held key roles at EF Hutton (formerly), Maxim Group LLC, and Dawson James Securities , where he advised on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and other strategic financial initiatives. A licensed Series 7 and SIE professional, Mr. Forte has a deep understanding of deal structuring, regulatory compliance, and institutional sales. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University .

Spartan Capital Securities' Founder and CEO, John Lowry , commented:

“We are very pleased to welcome Robert Forte to the Spartan team. His extensive experience in capital markets and investment banking, along with his strong transaction history and deep industry relationships, aligns with our firm's strategic vision. As we continue to expand, Mr. Forte's expertise will be instrumental in driving value for our clients and stakeholders. His addition to our Capital Markets team marks an exciting step forward in the continued growth of our company.”



About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (SCS):

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy, and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. Spartan Capital's experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals. Spartan Capital also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management, LLC, and Spartan Capital Insurance Services, LLC.

For inquiries, contact:

...

John D. Lowry

Spartan Capital Securities

+1 (212) 293-0123