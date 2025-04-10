Modified Wellness To Offer Leading-Edge Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression And Optimize Mental Health

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

"EXOMIND strengthens the brain's ability to adapt and reorganize itself leading to elevated mood, renewed motivation and greater emotional resilience," said Jade Bunkers-Groh, RN, certified nurse and founder of Modified Wellness.

"The device has many other benefits as well," says Merritt Groh, PA-C, physician assistant and Medical Director of Modified Wellness, who has a 15-year background working in emergency rooms. "Research shows that 100 percent of patients experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments."

In addition to EXOMIND, Modified Wellness provides patients with cutting-edge technologies to enhance physical wellness. Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30 percent fat and build up to 25 percent muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs. Modified Wellness also offers Emface , a non-invasive muscle activation treatment that boosts collagen production and tightens facial skin.

EMSELLA is a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed in the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute treatment sessions. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function, enabling them to enjoy daily activities without concern of leakage.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Modified Wellness is offering an EXOMIND launch party on Friday, May 9, 12-5 p.m., at 145 S. Washington St. Remsen, IA. Attendees can demo EXOMIND and other technologies as well as enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, and elite pricing TO RSVP: call or text: 712-541-7112.



Facebook: Modified Wellness

Instagram : @wellnessmodified

SOURCE Modified Wellness