MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lyle brings to Beach House over 20 years of diverse experience in behavioral health not only in Business Development but also as a Certified Addictions Professional, Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor and a previous owner-operator of an addiction treatment facility in Florida. Lyle served as President of the Florida Association of Recovery Residences (FARR), an organization that evaluates and monitors standards-based recovery support services provided in community-based, residential settings throughout Florida. Lyle's experience includes developing and operating programs to serve First Responders and Veterans. He is a Certified Masters Mental Health Coach, Certified Health Coach, ordained pastor and a law enforcement chaplain.

Beach House Announces the Addition of Lyle Fried Director of Business Development

Dr. Mark Pundt, Beach House CEO, stated, "As Beach House completes its transition from an out-of-network to an in-network provider enhancing patient access to quality treatment in local and regional communities, it is essential to develop a strong business development team to create partnerships with area hospitals, clinics and community providers. Lyle's experience and network of relationships in the Behavioral Health industry will be invaluable in this new chapter for Beach House."

Lyle Fried said, "I have been in the industry for over 20 years in Florida and nationwide and I am happy to join Beach House as I have been searching for a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Center that meets my high expectations. With Mark, our CEO, transforming Beach House to an in-network facility with clinical excellence I am provided with a great opportunity to use my experience and knowledge to enhance the future success of Beach House."

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

