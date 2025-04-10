EASTER BUNNY RETURNS WITH SIX-STORY CELEBRATION OF SPRING AT 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS, FEATURING FASHION, FOOD & FUN! THROUGH APRIL 19, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Whimsical Garden Setting, Custom-Made Digital Artwork, Bespoke Easter Baskets, Springtime Treats, Kid's Crafts, Putting Greens & Spring Fashion Make for a Springtime Oasis for the Whole Family

Chicago, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is in full swing again at 900 North Michigan Shops, with the return of The Bunny himself!

The whimsical character will be on hand through Saturday, April 19th to pose for keepsake

photos with kids of all ages. And with The Bunny comes seasonal fun for the whole family, with

everything from mimosas for Mom to spring themed art classes for kids. In tandem with retailer's

latest spring fashions, seasonal artwork, artisanal Easter gift packaging, virtual putting greens,

and delicious food and drink makes 900 North Michigan Shops a springtime oasis for the whole

family!



Springtime Activations at 900 Shops Include:



Photos with The Bunny in a fabled setting

Digital artwork commissioned for The Bunny's arrival

Egg decorating classes at Bubbles Academy

Artisanal, Easter gift packaging from Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

The latest spring fashions from retailers such as Max Mara, Gucci & Bloomingdales

Interactive, virtual games at Top Golf Swing Suites A variety of chef-driven dining options and craft cocktails from Aster Hall

Click here for high-res images & B-roll of photos with The Bunny.

Photo Credit: Hannah Schweiss with The Studio Chicago

Photos with The Bunny

Photos with The Bunny will take place in a whimsical, springtime setting located

on Level 3 of 900 North Michigan Shops, just in front of Sur La Table. Photos will be taken

during the following days and times:



Friday, April 4 – Sunday, April 6



Friday & Saturday from 11am-6:30pm

Sunday from 12pm-6:30pm

Friday, April 11 – Sunday, April 13



Friday & Saturday from 11am-6:30pm

Sunday from 12pm-6:30pm

Friday, April 18 – Saturday, April 19 11am-6:30pm

Photo Reservations

Reservations are required for photos with The Bunny, with two booking options available:



Simply scan the QR Code found on signage announcing The Bunny's return, found throughout 900 North Michigan Shops Or see the Events tab on the shop900.com website to navigate to

Each reservation includes:



Keepsake digital photo captured by professional photographers, The Event Image Co.

Digital download of photos, conveniently delivered on-site

One, $25 Psycho Bunny gift card per reservation

Voucher for Bunny Open Play at Bubbles Academy on Level 6. May be redeemed at Bubbles Academy between 1pm-5pm on a Friday or Saturday in April*

Voucher for one complimentary treat per child at Aster Hall Food Hall. redeemable at the Chocolate Bar on Level 5* Three hours' worth of parking in the 900 Shops Parking Complex for special rate of $12. Request validation at The Bunny set.

*Vouchers provided at The Bunny set and must be presented to participating merchants to redeem offers.

Cost: $35 per party.

Note: Requests can be made for The Bunny to avoid making big, or sudden movements, and to refrain from touching a child to accommodate sensitivity needs.

Digital Art Exhibit: Harmony of Creation

Artist Adrian Stein of HAZE will be featuring 190 linear feet of digital artwork custom made for The Bunny's arrival, on 900 North Michigan Shops' digital canopy.

The artwork celebrates the egg's unique form, which was designed to house and safeguard the very essence of life. And as such, the egg has special significance in many cultures, where it is used to decorate, celebrate and of course, nourish.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and can be seen overhead from every angle of the shopping center's six-story atrium through April 19th.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000 square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale's, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 60 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, Max Mara, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offers guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting.

900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit .

