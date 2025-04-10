Greystone Provides $40.5 Million In Bridge Financing For Skilled Nursing Portfolio In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $40,500,000 in bridge financing to Kalesta Healthcare Group for the acquisition and refinance of two skilled nursing facilities totaling 219 licensed beds in California. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare and David Young, both Managing Directors at Greystone. Grant Goodman of G Capital served as Kalesta's capital advisor on the transaction.

Greystone's $40,500,000 interest-only non-recourse bridge loan carries a 24-month term with two six-month extension options, enabling the borrower to complete the acquisition and fund capital improvements while Greystone works to secure permanent HUD financing later this year.

“Our bridge-to-HUD program is one of the many ways we help clients in the skilled nursing space get the most out of their portfolio while providing quality housing to their residents,” said Mr. Young.“We work tirelessly-especially during uncertain economic cycles-to deliver creative solutions that achieve our client's vision and are more attractive than competitor offerings.”

"Greystone provided a best-in-class solution for this project,” said Mr. Goodman.“Our firm ran an extensive capital markets process, and the structure Greystone ultimately provided was superior to the competition. We appreciate their partnership and look forward to more opportunities to collaborate in the future.”

Greystone's Ben Rubin, Ryan Harkins, Parker Nielson and Liam Gallagher assisted on this transaction.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

About G Capital

G Capital, headquartered in Carmel CA, is a capital advisory firm that sources and structures debt and equity for operators and investors in the healthcare real estate sector nationwide.



