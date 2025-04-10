Important Announcement USA Based Manufacturing Vs Global Trade-Tariff Situation From Really Big Coloring Books®

President Donald Trump and the US Cabinet Leaders 2025.

"Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO is a manufacturer with integrated facilities providing adult and children's coloring books. Home of the worlds original coloring book website.

Nice pallets of books, about 4800 books per, headed to the retail industry, private branding and custom book publishing.

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. is a Crayola® Distributor Wholesaler at best Wholesale Prices. Bulk, Single source, One off and Corporate orders welcome. Authorized Crayola® Distributor and Wholesaler. Quality items at a value price. Giant Selection – Who

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in St. Louis, MO is a manufacturer with integrated facilities providing adult and children's coloring books. Home of the worlds original coloring book website, the company is a contractor

Recently many of you have expressed a new commitment and interest in US Based Manufacturing and the Publishing of paper-related materials

- N. Wayne Bell, US Based PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dear USA Based Authors, Readers, Retailers, Distributors and customers of books and paper related products an announcement from Really Big Coloring Booksof St. Louis, MO.Recently many of you have expressed a new commitment and interest in US Based Manufacturing and Publishing of paper-related materials; including books, notebooks, greeting cards, pamphlets, marketing materials and other paper-based products. Of special interest, the Print-on-Demand (POD) orders and including Run of Press (ROP) items. For 50 years publishers have cherished the cheaper offset of overseas print, well that has changed; a solid alternative to the current USA situation we discuss below, please read on.Agencies and publishers are now finding the current environment uncertain regarding the tariffs on goods recently announced by U.S. Government Leaders and the Trump Administration . While current law dictates books mostly escape tariffs today on the USA side, the uncertainty of rules and regulations coming from countries outside the US, including import/export duties, new taxes, and the shipping and customs issues are making the book and publishing community rethink the value of their products. This also includes relationships with their customers and retail outlets. On top of that there are new initiatives transforming the management of commercial goods, including books, into countries such as Canada, regarding duty and tax reporting collection. Other import duties into America vary from little of nothing to 37.5% and even more, depending on the nation. This brings us back to our announcement of USA based manufacturing in St. Louis, MO at Really Big Coloring BooksReally Big Coloring Books, Inc. founded in 1988 based in Missouri, and a Canadian Corporation since 2013, has designed, printed, marketed, and distributed over 13.5K titles covering all fifty states, in 23 languages with distribution across the globe.“We are here to provide security, confidence, quality, competitive pricing and calm in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of your paper-related products. Really Big Coloring Booksconfirms products manufactured by our company are 100% exempt from US tariffs inside America. We employ the staff, have the presses, equipment, and programs to deliver Print on Demand orders, Run of Press orders with dedicated St. Louis/US based machines to manufacture any size order on any quality paper. We directly ask for an opportunity to earn your trust, gain your valuable business to manufacture products here,” N. Wayne Bell, US based Publisher.While US Based importing printers and publishers have basic protections from tariffs via United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA), or International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), uncertainty still looms from bad foreign actors during these unprecedented times. Protection from these tariffs does not include protection from various tax's such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) of the EU, Canada and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), imposed by other countries on US products. The USA is one of the only countries that does not charge GST or VAT, while every other country charges these taxes to USA goods leaving the country, says Bell.Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. (RBCB) acknowledges the dynamically changing times, and the current uncertainty brought on by historic abuse bestowed up American citizens by our trading partners. We believe there is no better time to bring home the manufacturing of products from overseas to the USA. Book manufacturing, printing and distribution are exact sciences, especially on the design side and RBCB will ensure your satisfaction is our top priority, we strive to support you in any way needed. We ensure commitment to products that meet the highest standards, quality and value to our sacred customers, the American public.Your satisfaction is our Top Priority, thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

N. Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.

+1 314-695-5757

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Color away with Really Big Coloring Books

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.