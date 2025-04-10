Unocoin Goes Live With Voltage, Bringing Instant Bitcoin Settlements & Soon Tether On Lightning To India

Unocoin , India's leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the integration of the Lightning Network, powered by Voltage , the longest-standing Lightning payments provider. This upgrade enables the fastest and lowest-cost Bitcoin transactions while also supporting cheaper, instant Tether transfers-aligning with Tether's recent announcement to issue its stablecoin on Lightning, as revealed at the Plan B El Salvador Conference.

In 2024, India's crypto industry faced major regulatory challenges, forcing many exchanges to shut down. Unocoin remained resilient as the country's most trusted exchange, further solidifying its leadership with this integration. By leveraging the Lightning Network's second-layer technology, Unocoin enhances transaction efficiency with off-chain settlements, reducing costs and improving user experience.

Voltage, renowned for its robust and scalable Lightning Network infrastructure, brings extensive experience to this partnership. Their enterprise-grade solutions ensure that Unocoin's integration is secure, reliable, and capable of handling high transaction volumes, catering to the dynamic needs of the Indian market.

This integration not only enhances transaction efficiency but also underscores Unocoin's resilience and leadership in the Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem. By adopting the Lightning Network, Unocoin continues to set industry benchmarks, offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of its users.

For more information about Unocoin's Lightning Network integration and to experience faster Bitcoin transactions, users can visit

About Unocoin

Founded in 2013,

About Voltage