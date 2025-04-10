International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Commends Seychelles' Economic Progress Amid Global Headwinds

President Wavel Ramkalawan today received Mr. Todd Schneider, Mission Chief for Seychelles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during a courtesy call at State House. The visit forms part of the IMF delegation's ongoing fourth review of Seychelles' current three-year economic reform programme.

President Ramkalawan reaffirmed the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and macroeconomic resilience, expressing appreciation for the IMF's sustained partnership and technical support. He noted that the IMF's backing has been instrumental in advancing Seychelles' post-pandemic recovery and ensuring continued economic stability.

Mr. Schneider commended Seychelles for its strong performance under the programme, stating that the country continues to meet its targets with commendable discipline and effectiveness. However, he cautioned that persistent global uncertainties, including external price pressures and market volatility, remain influential factors affecting the local economy.

The full findings of the IMF's mission will be detailed during a scheduled press conference on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Vice President Ahmed Afif, Governor of the Central Bank Ms. Caroline Abel, IMF Resident Representative Ms. Aissatou Diallo, and Mr. Lenny Palit, Advisor in the IMF Executive Director's Office.

