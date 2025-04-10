Promoting Women's Leadership In Cameroon Peace Processes

Women in Cameroon face unique challenges such as trauma, displacement and stigmatisation because of the Boko Haram insurgency. Recognising the pivotal role women can play in re-building, NORCAP supports women-led organisations to lead disarmament, demobilisation and re-integration efforts.

The ongoing effects of the Boko Haram insurgency in Cameroon have left thousands of individuals displaced, communities fractured, and former combatants in need of reintegration. Women, often caught in the crosshairs of such conflicts, face unique challenges, from trauma and displacement to stigmatisation.

Recognising the pivotal role women can play in rebuilding their communities, NORCAP has supported UN Women's efforts to amplify the voices and leadership of women-led organisations in Cameroon's disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) processes. These efforts are fostering not only the reintegration of ex-combatants but also the restoration of communities profoundly affected by conflict.

The DDR Challenge in Cameroon

Cameroon hosts three entres that work on disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) of members of armed forces and groups. Currently, these centres house nearly 3,000 fighters formerly associated with Boko Haram.

The inclusion of local actors – particularly women-led organisations – in the operations of the centres is increasingly recognised as essential to these efforts. These organisations bring vital perspectives to DDR processes, addressing the distinct needs of women and girls impacted by conflict whilst fostering community healing and resilience.

However, the organisations face significant barriers, including limited access to resources, capacity constraints, and cultural norms that often marginalise women in leadership roles. To address these challenges, NORCAP has implemented a programme to strengthen women-led organisations and ensure their meaningful participation in both DDR programmes and wider humanitarian response initiatives.

Building capacity for leadership

NORCAP's engagement with women-led organisations began with an organisational capacity assessment to identify gaps and develop targeted support. One organisation, the Association for Development and Community Participation in Cameroon (ADECOPA- CAM) , exemplifies the impact of this approach.

Located in Maroua, ADECOPA-CAM initially lacked the foundational policies and governance frameworks required to manage projects that required significant funds.

“Before NORCAP's support, we had no internally- developed policy documents,” recalls Fanne Yaya, ADECOPA-CAM's coordinator.

“Their assessment shed light on these weaknesses and led to comprehensive improvements in our organisation's capabilities.”

Through NORCAP's capacity-building programme, ADECOPA-CAM developed essential policies, including a code of conduct and a gender policy, and gained expertise in governance, financial management, and advocacy.

This strengthened foundation has enabled ADECOPA- CAM to take on a leadership role in reintegration efforts, focusing on the unique needs of women and girls.

As Yaya notes,“We are now equipped to contribute meaningfully to DDR processes, ensuring that women's voices are heard and their needs addressed.”

Integrating gender perspectives

One of the hallmarks of NORCAP's approach is its emphasis on gender-responsive programming.

Women-led organisations are uniquely positioned to address the gendered dimensions of disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR), from supporting female ex-combatants and allies to ex- combatants to providing psychosocial support for women and girls impacted by conflict. NORCAP has facilitated training sessions on mainstreaming gender in humanitarian response and strengthening advocacy, better equipping organisations to advocate for the inclusion of gender-specific considerations in DDR planning and implementation.

Daouda Serifou, NORCAP gender and localisation specialist working with UN Women in Cameroon , highlights the importance of this work.

“The participation of women-led organisations in DDR processes is not just about equality – it's about effectiveness. Their contributions ensure that DDR initiatives are holistic and responsive to the needs of all community members.”

Rebuilding lives and communities

The impact of NORCAP's support is already visible in the communities served by women-led organisations. In the Far North Region, women-led groups have developed initiatives to address the stigma faced by female ex-combatants and survivors of sexual violence. These programmes include vocational training, counselling, and community dialogues aimed at fostering reconciliation.

Through these efforts, ex-combatants, particularly women, are finding pathways to reintegration that not only restore their dignity but also contribute to community development.

“Reintegration is not just about the individual – it's about the community,” says Daouda.“When women-led organisations take the lead, they bring a level of empathy and understanding that is crucial for rebuilding trust.”

Overcoming challenges

While progress has been significant, challenges remain. Cultural norms and patriarchal structures continue to limit the influence of women-led organisations in some areas. Additionally, the lack of sustainable funding poses a barrier to scaling successful initiatives.

To address these challenges, NORCAP has advocated for increased investment in women-led organisations and the establishment of long-term partnerships.

By building networks and facilitating mentorship opportunities, NORCAP is fostering collaboration among organisations, enabling them to pool resources and amplify their impact.

A vision for the future

As Cameroon moves towards the next phase of its disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) programme in 2025, the role of women- led organisations will be more critical than ever.

NORCAP's work has laid the groundwork for their sustained participation, but continued support and investment are essential to ensure lasting success.

Looking ahead, NORCAP plans to expand its capacity- strengthening efforts, with a focus on developing leadership pipelines for women in local communities. These efforts aim to capitalise on progress already made, while creating a model for gender-inclusive DDR processes that can be replicated in other conflict- affected regions.

