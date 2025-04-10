United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Peacekeepers From Mongolia Protect Hundreds Of Civilians Following Violence In Abiemnhom

It was 7am, when Zecharia Malual Achiel heard the first gunshots.

That was the only warning he had of the terrible violence that was about to unfold as heavily armed youth from Mayom rampaged through the town of Abiemnhom, in the north-west of Unity State.

“They overran the entire town very quickly. People ran wherever they could, leaving everything behind. Many went to Ajakkuach and Abyei, but we went to the United Nations base because we knew there would be protection.”

Zecharia was among 800 civilians who sought sanctuary at the temporary base established in Abiemnhom by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) last August to help deter persistent cattle-raiding and revenge attacks.

“The Mongolian peacekeepers patrol our area at night, and we feel more secure. I do worry though about those who fled to the bush. Who is protecting them?” he questions.

At least 46 people are reported to have died in the clashes between armed youth from both communities and more than 36 were injured. Children are still missing. Homes were burnt to the ground and health centers were looted. An estimated 20,000 have been displaced.

“Women and children were among those killed. As mothers, we are deeply saddened by this conflict,” says resident Mary Nyajuor.“The only positive aspect is that the UNMISS peacekeepers are protecting the elderly, children, and women who were unable to flee any further away to safety.”

The Commander of UNMISS' battalion in Abiemhom, Major Davaadorj Boldbaatar, says with tensions still high, the 80 Mongolian peacekeepers remain on full alert.

“Our job as peacekeepers is to protect civilians facing an imminent threat. That is what we have done by deploying Armoured Personnel Carriers and troops around those who rely on us for help.”

An UNMISS team, led by the Head of the Bentiu Field Office, Stella Abayomi, flew to Abiemnhom to assess the security situation and engage with local authorities, humanitarian partners and communities.

“We have been able to create a protective space for those who have been displaced, and our peacekeepers are dominating the area to provide security,” she says.“However, we are encouraging the Government to take up its primary responsibility to protect civilians as the situation outside our temporary base is not sustainable.”

The Abiemhom Relief and Rehabilitation Coordinator, Gabriel Gook Lual, says the conflict is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation with around 13,000 people now displaced into Ajakuac and 7,000 in Abyei.

“They are in desperate need of support, particularly food and water. We are calling for the humanitarians to come and help our community,” he pleads.

There are also calls for the communities to come together to resolve grievances and prevent further violence.

“We urge the communities to engage in dialogue to resolve this conflict for everyone's sake. Killing one another is not the solution,” urges Mary Nyajuor.

Zecharia Malual Achiel agrees.

“I appeal to young people to stop the killing and looting of property. It is better to live in peace and harmony. These incidents are traumatizing us all,” he says.

“The people of Mayom and Abiemnom are one community. Let the government and partners organize a conference to resolve this issue and bring peace back to our area.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).