Meet Micro-Cap Stock Oppenheimer: The Little Investment Bank That Could

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Micro-cap stock %Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: $OPY) is a small investment %Bank with a big reputation on Wall Street.

Founded way back in 1881, Oppenheimer has always remained a proudly small and independent investment bank based in New York City, the heart of the U.S. financial world.

Today, the bank has less than 3,000 employees and posted record annual revenue for 2024 of only $1.40 billion U.S.

Compare that to investment banking giant %GoldmanSachs (NYSE: $GS), which has 46,500 employees and annual sales of $53.50 billion U.S.

Yet despite its small size, Oppenheimer has earned a sterling reputation for its financial advisory and wealth management services, as well as for advising on deals such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and initial public offerings (IPOs).

People who have worked at Oppenheimer over the years, describe the firm as having a “family atmosphere” and the investment bank is known for having long tenured senior managers.

Albert G. “Bud” Lowenthal is stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Oppenheimer in May of this year after running the investment bank for 40 years, the longest tenure on Wall Street. His son Robert will takeover as CEO and Bud will continue to serve as board chair.

Importantly for investors, Oppenheimer stock has been an extremely strong and reliable performer over the years.

Under Bud Lowenthal’s rule, Oppenheimer’s stock has risen more than 5,700% (11% per year), and the bank has paid quarterly dividends to shareholders for 113 consecutive quarters (nearly 30 years).

In the past 12 months, OPY stock has risen 45% to currently trade at $55.31 U.S. per share.

The stock has also remained stable amid the current market turmoil, falling only 4% since U.S. President Donald Trump announced his tariff plans on April 2 of this year.

The quarterly dividend stands at $0.18 U.S. per share, giving it a yield of 1.30%, not huge but decent.

Perhaps most attractive to investors will be the valuation of Oppenheimer’s stock, which is trading at just eight times this year’s earnings estimates.

With a market capitalization of less than $600 million U.S., Oppenheimer is not a small-cap stock but a micro-cap defined as any security with a market value of less than $1 billion U.S.

Oppenheimer might be a positive choice for investors who want some stability and predictability amid the ongoing market chaos.