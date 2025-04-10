Amid Market Pullback, This Micro Cap Shines On Major Subsidiary Sale

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) After a strong rally in the broader markets following President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff pause, stocks are mostly resuming their downward trend in today’s trading. However, there are some exceptions to the bearish action, and we’re highlighting one standout that’s rallying sharply on an otherwise downbeat day.

As mentioned, shares of %Nextech3D (OTC: $NEXCF) (CSE: $NTAR) are surging after the company announced that it had entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) on April 4th, 2025 to sell up to an 80% equity interest in its spin-out subsidiary, %Toggle3D Inc. (CSE: $TGGL) to TQG Technologies. The transaction marks a significant strategic move to both provide Nextech3d with a non-dilutive cash infusion of $610,000 as well as unlocking shareholder value by transitioning Toggle3D into its next phase of growth under a new controlling shareholder.

Under the non-binding LOI, TQG will acquire up to 80% of Toggle3D in three tranches. The first tranche involves 11 million shares for $610,000 CAD. A second tranche of 5 million shares for $276,000 CAD will follow, pending TQG’s capital raise. The final tranche includes a share purchase and asset vending to complete the 80%. A non-refundable $177,000 deposit is due once the structure is finalized. Further payments run through August 2025, with a $710,000 bonus possible if TQG secures US$5 million in financing.

"This transaction represents a thoughtful and strategic evolution for Toggle3D," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D. "Importantly It also provides Nextech3d with new capital, allowing Nextech3D to focus on its core AI and 3D modeling technologies."

In mid-morning trading, shares of NTAR are up 37.5% at $0.055 while U.S. listed shares (NEXCF) are up 36.99% at $0.04. Meanwhile, shares of TGGL are trading even on the day at $0.035.