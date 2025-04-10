Shares Of Junior Miner Surge On News Of Major Gold Intercepts And Strategic Land Deal

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) In a region long celebrated for its rich mining history, a new discovery is turning heads with some of the most compelling early-stage %Gold intercepts reported in recent years. A recently announced drill program has uncovered broad zones of strong gold mineralization, including standout high-grade subintervals, at a project located just east of Timmins, Ontario.

Alongside these impressive results, the company behind the discovery has strategically expanded its land position through a key property option agreement—setting the stage for what could be a major new gold system in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps.

Shares of %OnyxGold Corp. (TSXV: $ONYX) (OTC: $ONXGF) are on a tear as the company announced new high-grade drill results from hole MC24-163, at the Argus North Zone, a newly identified gold zone located 100 meters north of the main Argus Zone trend at its 100% owned Munro-Croesus Project, 75 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

In addition, the Company has signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a key 21-hectare inholding, contiguous with the Argus North discovery. This acquisition strengthens Onyx Gold's land position and enhances its ability to expand this promising new zone.

Highlights of the drill results include intersects of 3.4 g/t Gold over 69.6 meters including 5.4 g/t Gold over 34.5 meters.

"We are highly encouraged by the drill results from Argus North," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO. "These intercepts are the most impressive mineralization we've seen on the Property to date and stand out as some of the best early-stage gold results reported in the greater Timmins camp in recent years. These results likely suggest the presence of a large, previously untapped gold system within the Munro-Croesus property, presenting a tremendous new exploration opportunity for the Company."

Shares of ONYX are currently up 76.92% at $0.46 per share while U.S. listed shares trade at $0.3052, up a staggering 81.99% in early afternoon trading.