Brazil’S Service Sector Defies Expectations With February Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's service sector surprised analysts in February, posting a 0.8% growth after a 0.6% contraction in January, according to official data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
This performance exceeded forecasts and highlighted the resilience of key industries despite broader economic challenges, including high inflation and elevated interest rates.
The information and communication sector led the recovery, expanding by 1.8%. Strong demand for technology services, such as software development and data processing, drove this growth.
The sector continues to set new records, reflecting its pivotal role in Brazil's economy. Other areas also contributed positively, including professional, administrative, and complementary services (up 1.1%), other services (up 2.2%), and services provided to families (up 0.5%).
However, not all sectors thrived. Transport services contracted by 0.1%, weighed down by declines in logistics, road passenger transport, and postal revenues.
Despite February's overall gains, the service sector remains 1% below its October 2024 peak but is still operating at levels 16.2% higher than February 2020, before the pandemic disrupted global economies.
On an annual basis, the sector grew by 4.2% compared to February 2024, marking its eleventh consecutive month of year-over-year expansion.
Regionally, São Paulo saw a modest gain of 0.8%, while Mato Grosso surged by 24.9%. In contrast, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo recorded declines of 0.9% and 1.8%, respectively.
Despite this strong performance, analysts warn of slower growth ahead due to persistent inflation, tighter financial conditions, and Brazil's benchmark interest rate holding at a high 14.25%. These factors could weigh on consumer spending and business investment in the months to come.
