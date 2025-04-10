Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mbappé Freezes €55 Million In PSG Accounts Amid Legal Battle


(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kylian Mbappé's legal team has escalated a year-long dispute with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by freezing €55 million in club funds. The French forward, now with Real Madrid, claims the amount represents unpaid wages and bonuses owed by his former club.

The Paris court authorized this precautionary seizure, and a legal hearing is set for May 26. The disagreement stems from Mbappé's departure from PSG in 2024 after seven years.

Despite being offered one of the most lucrative contracts in football history, Mbappé declined to extend his deal, citing unmet promises regarding team improvements.

PSG alleges a verbal agreement existed for him to forgo certain payments, but Mbappé's lawyers dispute this claim. The frozen funds include three months' salary and a portion of a loyalty bonus that PSG allegedly withheld.

Delphine Verheyden, Mbappé's lawyer, stated that the legal team had exhausted attempts at an amicable resolution before taking this aggressive step.



She also appealed to France's sports minister and UEFA, arguing that PSG's failure to meet salary obligations could jeopardize its Champions League license.

PSG denies wrongdoing, maintaining that Mbappé breached commitments when he left for Real Madrid as a free agent. The club insists it will fight the case in court. Meanwhile, UEFA has warned that unresolved arrears could lead to sanctions under financial fair play rules.

This high-profile case underscores growing tensions between players and clubs over financial transparency and contractual obligations.

While Mbappé thrives at Real Madrid, scoring 22 La Liga goals this season, his legal battle with PSG highlights unresolved issues from his time in Paris. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for both parties.

