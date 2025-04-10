Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Junto Seguros Strengthens Market Leadership With 10% Profit Growth In 2024


2025-04-10 03:21:13
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Junto Seguros, a leading Brazilian insurer, reported a 10% rise in net profit for 2024, reaching R$108 million ($18 million).

The company's performance aligns with the broader growth of Brazil's insurance sector. According to SUSEP, total premiums in the sector climbed 12.2% to R$435.56 billion ($73.8 billion).

Junto Seguros maintained its dominance in the seguro garantia (surety bond) segment, capturing a 15.8% market share and generating R$801.1 million ($136 million) in direct premiums.

This marked the fourth consecutive year of market leadership for the company, which continues to prioritize innovation and client-focused solutions. The insurer's equity rose by 11.82%, reaching R$665.9 million ($113 million), reflecting strong financial health amid a competitive landscape.



CEO Roque de Holanda Melo credited the company's success to its strategic partnerships and ability to adapt to evolving market demands.“Our focus remains on delivering effective and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of diverse economic sectors,” he said.

Junto Seguros benefits from operational collaboration with The Travelers Companies, Inc., which holds a 49.5% ownership stake. This partnership has bolstered its enterprise risk management and claims handling capabilities, contributing to its A- rating from AM Best.

Despite its success, Junto faces challenges such as inflation and regulatory uncertainties in Brazil's insurance market, which is expected to slow to single-digit growth in 2025.

Nonetheless, Junto's consistent profitability and leadership position underscore its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.

MENAFN10042025007421016031ID1109416067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search