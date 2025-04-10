403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Junto Seguros Strengthens Market Leadership With 10% Profit Growth In 2024
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Junto Seguros, a leading Brazilian insurer, reported a 10% rise in net profit for 2024, reaching R$108 million ($18 million).
The company's performance aligns with the broader growth of Brazil's insurance sector. According to SUSEP, total premiums in the sector climbed 12.2% to R$435.56 billion ($73.8 billion).
Junto Seguros maintained its dominance in the seguro garantia (surety bond) segment, capturing a 15.8% market share and generating R$801.1 million ($136 million) in direct premiums.
This marked the fourth consecutive year of market leadership for the company, which continues to prioritize innovation and client-focused solutions. The insurer's equity rose by 11.82%, reaching R$665.9 million ($113 million), reflecting strong financial health amid a competitive landscape.
CEO Roque de Holanda Melo credited the company's success to its strategic partnerships and ability to adapt to evolving market demands.“Our focus remains on delivering effective and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of diverse economic sectors,” he said.
Junto Seguros benefits from operational collaboration with The Travelers Companies, Inc., which holds a 49.5% ownership stake. This partnership has bolstered its enterprise risk management and claims handling capabilities, contributing to its A- rating from AM Best.
Despite its success, Junto faces challenges such as inflation and regulatory uncertainties in Brazil's insurance market, which is expected to slow to single-digit growth in 2025.
Nonetheless, Junto's consistent profitability and leadership position underscore its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.
The company's performance aligns with the broader growth of Brazil's insurance sector. According to SUSEP, total premiums in the sector climbed 12.2% to R$435.56 billion ($73.8 billion).
Junto Seguros maintained its dominance in the seguro garantia (surety bond) segment, capturing a 15.8% market share and generating R$801.1 million ($136 million) in direct premiums.
This marked the fourth consecutive year of market leadership for the company, which continues to prioritize innovation and client-focused solutions. The insurer's equity rose by 11.82%, reaching R$665.9 million ($113 million), reflecting strong financial health amid a competitive landscape.
CEO Roque de Holanda Melo credited the company's success to its strategic partnerships and ability to adapt to evolving market demands.“Our focus remains on delivering effective and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of diverse economic sectors,” he said.
Junto Seguros benefits from operational collaboration with The Travelers Companies, Inc., which holds a 49.5% ownership stake. This partnership has bolstered its enterprise risk management and claims handling capabilities, contributing to its A- rating from AM Best.
Despite its success, Junto faces challenges such as inflation and regulatory uncertainties in Brazil's insurance market, which is expected to slow to single-digit growth in 2025.
Nonetheless, Junto's consistent profitability and leadership position underscore its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment